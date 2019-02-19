Farmer slams 'irresponsible' dog owners after sheep 'ripped to shreds'

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Two Hungarian Visla dogs attacked and killed and injured around 25 sheep near Darwen Tower, Lancashire, on Sunday 17 February.A police spokesman said: "It is believed that one of the dogs appeared to have recently had puppies as its nipples were enlarged."Neither dog had collars on and appeared to be a darker chestnut colour than a standard Visla. They were seemingly well fed and quite large in appearance."The farmer, Caroline Cochran, has now used social media to urge the public to keep dogs under control.On her post, which has been shared over 1,000 times, she said 'irresponsible dog owners have a lot to answer for'.She said: "Has anyone any information regarding two visla dogs this morning which have kindly ripped some of our sheep to shreds!"Dog should not have been in this field, there is no right of way!"Keep your dogs on a lead near farmers' fields, as if farming isn't hard enough!"Caroline toldthat she estimates the incident may cost around £3,000 due to vet bills and loss of stock.