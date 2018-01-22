Farmer sought to manage 80ha organic research farm

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

The Organic Research Centre, the UK’s leading independent research charity in this field, wishes to appoint a share-farmer partner to manage its 80ha Elm Farm in Berkshire from November 2018.The new partnership offers the chance for a farmer to be at the forefront of research on ecological approaches to agricultural production.Biodiversity, soil health, agroforestry and livestock welfare are some of the research that will take place on the farm.The results will be shared with other farmers, policy makers and all those with an interest in the future development of agricultural policy.The Organic Research Centre’s Director, Nic Lampkin, said the centre is looking or an "inspirational" farmer.“The Organic Research Centre is poised to move into a new phase of development from this year, with the farm playing a more central role in our work, hosting some of our agroforestry, grassland and livestock research as well as demonstrating many of the inspirational, innovative ideas that we are working on at other sites.“A share farming partner who is committed to best practice and keen to be at the forefront of ecological innovation in farming will be central to achieving this.”Currently, the farm is predominantly grassland and totals 85ha (211 acres) with a range of outbuildings and a 3-bed cottage.The arrangement will be a business partnership with the Organic Research Centre contributing land, buildings and related maintenance, as well as payments to undertake research and demonstration projects on its behalf.In return the share-farmer will need to contribute working capital in the form of stock and/or machinery.A major element of the role is that the potential share-farmer is keen to support the Organic Research Centre’s endeavour to develop practical, sustainable land management and food production systems based on organic and agro-ecological principles.