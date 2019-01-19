Farmers and suppliers to celebrate Welsh pork for one week

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Starting from January 21st to 27th, Porc.Wales, a branch of Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales), will work with Menter Moch Cymru, a new Welsh government-funded initiative to develop the pig sector in Wales.As the pork market in Wales currently stands, local pig producers only produce around 5% of the pork Welsh consumers eat.Although pork is consumed more than lamb and beef combined, Wales only has around 23,000 pigs, in comparison to over 9,300,000 sheep and over 1,000,000 cattle.But, as Melanie Cargill of Menter Moch Cymru explains, educating consumers is of upmost importance to overcome this issue;“There is a huge demand for pork in Wales, but some consumers are still unaware of the fantastic work and innovative approaches by Welsh farmers, to ensure Wales produces some of the tastiest and highest quality pork available," she said.“What we do here in Wales is special – and it shows in the quality of the meat. Celebrating the unique work that Wales’ farmers and suppliers carry out on our doorstep, during moments like Porc from Wales Week, is key to raise awareness and change perceptions; helping the industry move towards a more sustainable pork market.”Porc.Wales have a network of suppliers that produce and distribute pork from Wales all year round.As the number of pigs in Wales is currently at its lowest recorded figure since 2009, Porc from Wales Week gives the industry a chance let people know why local is best.Kirstie Jones, Market Development Officer at Hybu Cig Cymru said: “Pigs in Wales are generally reared in smaller herds and for longer, which allows for a much bigger flavour. As well as that, the climate and landscape in Wales helps to provide a natural environment to produce high-quality pork.”