Farmers are 'desperate' for political stability, union says

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) has recently met with EU figures to discuss Brexit and its implications, highlighting the 'worries and concerns' farmers have.Farmers can’t forward plan their business and the constant changes and proposed amendments to the exit deal are causing a 'real headache'.“Nobody knows what is going to happen and we are just days away from supposedly making this exit,” FUW President Glyn Roberts said.The union has called for the government to revoke Article 50 to 'protect' the nation from a 'no deal' Brexit scenario.France has already indicated that it would object to an extension to Article 50, which leaves the UK in a vulnerable position.Mr Roberts said: “Extending the Article 50 period by weeks or months could weaken the UK’s position and merely lead to the UK limping on until the next political crisis and standoff and no-deal is not off the table.“No responsible government should ever lead a country into the a situation where the police and army are involved in contingency planning for civil unrest, and the most sensible way of taking control over the process is to revoke Article 50 with a view to submitting it once we have a coherent plan that has broad political support.”The union president stressed that, whilst the overall responsibility for stability to the economy remained with Westminster, the Welsh government also needed to take action to reduce the levels of uncertainty, which he said is causing 'unnecessary stress and worry' to the agricultural community.“There is not a single farmer in Wales currently not worried about their export markets, tariffs. I call on both governments to act in the interests of our farmers and rural economies immediately.”