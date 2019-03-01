Farmers form group to protect raw milk producers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The government's Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been planning to tighten controls around the sale of raw milk.Sales in the UK have soared in recent years. Whilst licensed farmgate sales of raw milk are legal, there is very little in the way of official guidance or support for producers in terms of production standards, hygiene or microbiological testing.A group of dairy producers felt this was the right time to collaborate together with the FSA to ensure any new controls are 'proportionate and supportive'.The Raw Milk Producers Association (RMPA) is being launched on 4 March 2019 by a group of farmers who currently produce and sell raw milk to consumers.The RMPA is unique, being the first of its kind in any country to work in partnership with the government.Historically there have been many raw milk producer groups formed around the world, but most have either been without the blessings of their country’s governing body or in active opposition to them.“We are keen to maintain a strong relationship with the FSA,” says RMPA chair, Jonny Crickmore. “The organisation strongly believes it is mutually educational and beneficial that raw milk producers, consumers and the government work together to bring better support and regulation to producers.”The aim of the group is to bring together producers, many of whom are geographically isolated, and provide networking and training opportunities.It also aims to provide official government-endorsed guidance to producers on production standards, dairy hygiene and microbiological testing, and provide a liaison service between producers and the government.