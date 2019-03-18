Farminguk
18 March 2019 | Online since 2003


FarmingUK
FarmingUK Logo
18 March 2019 04:32:08 |Agri Safety and Rural Crime,News,Rural Life

Farmers help stranded motorists and move sheep after flooding


A farmer helped stranded motorists caught in flooding in Wrexham (Photo: North Wales Police)

A farmer helped stranded motorists caught in flooding in Wrexham (Photo: North Wales Police)

Farmers across the north of England and Wales were forced to move sheep to dry land after flooding began over the weekend, and some even helped stranded motorists.
Yorkshire, Lancashire and parts of Wales have been battered by persistent heavy rain over the weekend leading the Environment Agency to issue out flood warnings.
In Wrexham, a local farmer helped stranded motorists caught in flooding on Sunday March 17.
The farmer used his tractor to help two people who attempted to pass through a heavily flooded road in Bangor on Dee.


In North Yorkshire, fire crews helped a local farmer after 40 sheep became stuck on a ridge of land in a flooded field.
The farmer was able to open a gate and walk the sheep to the safety of an unflooded field nearby without placing himself in danger.
Fire crews also helped another farmer in the county after 48 pregnant sheep became stuck in a flooded field. Due to extent of flooding, a rescue was unable to be attempted.
Meanwhile, in Lancashire, two fire crews helped a farmer in Samlesbury move 170 sheep after they became stuck on an island surrounded by water.
Two water rescue technicians assisted the farmer in moving the sheep to higher ground which involved closing the road.
Kate Fulwell filmed the sheep after being rescued and posted it on Facebook where it has been shared more than 700 times.







Download

Trending Now