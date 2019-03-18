Farmers help stranded motorists and move sheep after flooding

This is Bangor on Dee Wrexham. It is clearly impassable. There are various signs across North Wales currently advising and urging people not to try and use certain roads following the atrocious weather. Please DO NOT IGNORE these warning signs or try your luck. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/BxQhhAjuVu — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) 17 March 2019

40 sheep have been rescued after becoming stuck on a ridge of land in a flooded field near #Boroughbridge. Farmer was able to open a gate and walk the sheep to safety. Fire service attended to provide advice and support. pic.twitter.com/BtocvRxgnp — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) 17 March 2019

Yorkshire, Lancashire and parts of Wales have been battered by persistent heavy rain over the weekend leading the Environment Agency to issue out flood warnings.In Wrexham, a local farmer helped stranded motorists caught in flooding on Sunday March 17.The farmer used his tractor to help two people who attempted to pass through a heavily flooded road in Bangor on Dee.In North Yorkshire, fire crews helped a local farmer after 40 sheep became stuck on a ridge of land in a flooded field.The farmer was able to open a gate and walk the sheep to the safety of an unflooded field nearby without placing himself in danger.Fire crews also helped another farmer in the county after 48 pregnant sheep became stuck in a flooded field. Due to extent of flooding, a rescue was unable to be attempted.Meanwhile, in Lancashire, two fire crews helped a farmer in Samlesbury move 170 sheep after they became stuck on an island surrounded by water.Two water rescue technicians assisted the farmer in moving the sheep to higher ground which involved closing the road.Kate Fulwell filmed the sheep after being rescued and posted it on Facebook where it has been shared more than 700 times.