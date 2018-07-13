Farmers in Northern Ireland paid 'unacceptable' prices for beef

Farmers say it is "unacceptable" that beef prices in Northern Ireland are falling at a time when consumer demand for beef is high.According to the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), Northern Irish prices are falling and the difference in price with Britain is getting bigger.The union says that last week, some steers in Scotland were getting offers near £4 per kilogram compared to Northern Ireland where offers were around £3.72 per kilogram.UFU beef and lamb chairman, Sam Chesney says it is "unjustifiable" especially at a time when beef is in demand.The major beef processing plants in Northern Ireland have reported steady supply to meet the demands of customers and throughput has been at a lower level in recent weeks.
Mr Chesney says this suggests a tightening in supply, which should ultimately translate into higher farm gate prices.“Farmers deserve to be treated fairly. All signals are that the market is strong, there is demand for beef and processors must share the gains with primary producers,” he explains.In recent weeks, UK retail sales of beef have been on the up due to the heatwave and the World Cup.But Mr Chesney adds: “The good weather looks set to stay for a while so we expect the trend to continue. This is not the time for processors to be pulling prices but instead to show their commitment to primary producers and a well-functioning supply chain.”