Farmers seek assurance on protecting sectors following tariff cut reports

The call comes following reports that government intends to cut 80-90% of all tariffs imposed on goods imported into Britain.Over the last couple of weeks representatives from the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) have met with the government to stress that the livestock, and in particular the sheep industry, is among the most vulnerable under almost all possible Brexit scenarios.Given the dominance of the livestock sector in Wales and the fact that around 30% of the UK sheep population is in Wales, it is particularly exposed to Brexit dangers.Because of this, the union says the government needs to ensure tariffs and Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQs) are set at levels which protect the industry.FUW President Glyn Roberts said he is 'encouraged' by a number of commitments to protect agriculture in recent weeks by Defra Secretary Michael Gove and recently resigned farming minister George Eustice.However, other members of the Cabinet have been vocal in advocating low or zero tariffs which would be 'devastating' for a number of industries.It follows a report on Tuesday (March 6) by Sky News that said the Department for International Trade (DIT) intends to cut 80-90% of all tariffs imposed on goods imported into Britain, including many agricultural products.“Implementing such cuts would be devastating and short-sighted, representing a ‘race to the bottom’ and a betrayal by government. We are therefore seeking assurances that the tariff documents due to be published in coming days will not propose such cuts,” said Mr Roberts.The union president added that the FUW would also encourage MPs to block any such proposals should they be announced.“We need tariffs and quotas on imports that give the required protection to all our industries, and in the worst case scenario of a no-deal Brexit we expect the UK government and Parliament to provide the protection our farming and food industry needs,” he said.