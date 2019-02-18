Farmers told Countryside Stewardship could help offset drop in BPS income

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



This is the message from Strutt & Parker, who say the scheme could help offset BPS income from 2021 to 2025.Direct payments for 2020 will be made in much the same way as now. Simplifications will be made subject to the terms of the overall Brexit implementation period.There will then be an agricultural transition period in England between 2021 and 2027 as payments are gradually phased out.After 2024-25, the government's new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) will start.Given that the money to fund ELMS will only be released in steps, as Basic Payments are phased out over the transition period, it seems likely that there will be restrictions on the numbers able to join the new scheme in the early years, Strutt & Parker said.The government’s own timetable suggests that ELMS pilots should start in 2020, but it may not be fully up and running until 2025 – halfway through the timetable for the phasing out of direct payments.Claire Noble, assistant land agent at Strutt & Parker, said: “Countryside Stewardship has had its issues over recent years, but farmers should not rule it out without considering how it might benefit their business.“Farmers are being told that BPS payments will be phased out from 2021 and, at this stage, it looks likely that it may be three or four years after this date before ELMS is widely available.“So CSS could provide a useful income stream as farmers navigate the change from direct support to payments for the provision of public goods.”The 2019 application period for CSS is due to open on 18 February. The deadline for requesting applications packs for the mid-tier scheme is 31 May, with an application deadline of 31 July.“In addition to a wide range of land management options, capital grants of up to £10,000 are also on offer for a range of work that will contribute to efforts to raise water quality,” added Miss Noble.“This includes concrete yard renewal, roofing for silage and muck heaps, watercourse crossings and hard bases for livestock drinkers and feeders.”Farmers also have a six-week window in which to apply for funding to pay for the restoration of hedges and stone walls under the 2019 Hedgerows and Boundaries Grant Scheme.The scheme is also due to open for applications on 18 February with a closing date of 3 May.Miss Noble said: “The hedgerow and boundaries grant scheme is a useful opportunity for farmers to make improvements that help from a farm management perspective, while also offering landscape and environmental benefits.”