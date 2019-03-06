Farmers told to beware of HMRC phone scams

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



There are reports of scammers purporting to be from HMRC, and either saying that the farmer are owed a tax refund or that they are being investigated for tax fraud,Farmers are more likely to be targeted given the availability of a landline number, with older people particularly at risk.According to rural accountant Old Mill, some are even being threatened with legal action unless they pay the supposed fine or tax arrears.“Because the scammers appear to be calling from HMRC they can be very convincing,” explained Richard Haines, director of rural services at Old Mill.As HMRC has been cracking down on email and text phishing, criminals have been turning back to cold calls to steal money from taxpayers.In a warning issued to households, HMRC said it had received more than 60,000 reports of phone scams in the six months to January 2019 – a 360% increase on the previous six months.And over the past year the organisation – in conjunction with phone networks and Ofcom – has closed nearly 450 lines being used by fraudsters.“If you receive a call from anyone purporting to be from HMRC, you should immediately be on your guard,” advised Mr Haines.“HMRC and other genuine organisations like banks will never contact you out of the blue asking for your bank details.”He added: “If you are at all suspicious, do not give out any personal information, hang up, and call the organisation back on its public phone number from its website. You can then report suspicious calls and get them blocked.”