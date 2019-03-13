Farmers urged to apply early for this year’s funding schemes

Farmers and land managers applying for BPS and claiming for CS and ES payments are urged to do so in good time ahead of the 15 May deadline.Farmers have been encouraged on to submit their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications before the 15 May deadline.From today (13 March) they can also claim for their Countryside Stewardship (CS) and Environmental Stewardship (ES) agreements.The timings for all payments schemes have been aligned by the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) to simplify and improve the experience for farmers.The government has confirmed that all eligible BPS, CS and ES payments will be funded this year, regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the EU.Farmers and land managers have been told to follow all the current regulations to avoid penalties, including on cross-compliance.
RPA Chief Executive Paul Caldwell said: “We are working hard to deliver year-on-year improvements to the BPS scheme, and this year we delivered our best performance for paying farmers since the scheme opened in 2015.“We know there is more to do on CS and ES schemes to get payments out promptly, which is why are making a number of improvements to the administration of these schemes.“It’s important that farmers and their agents complete their applications and claims promptly and ensure they are submitted before 15 May,” he said.Applicants to BPS and CS can update their personal and business information by applying through the Rural Payments service, where farmers and their agents can also view and transfer their entitlements and land parcels.
RPA Chief Executive Paul Caldwell said: “We are working hard to deliver year-on-year improvements to the BPS scheme, and this year we delivered our best performance for paying farmers since the scheme opened in 2015.“We know there is more to do on CS and ES schemes to get payments out promptly, which is why are making a number of improvements to the administration of these schemes.“It’s important that farmers and their agents complete their applications and claims promptly and ensure they are submitted before 15 May,” he said.Applicants to BPS and CS can update their personal and business information by applying through the Rural Payments service, where farmers and their agents can also view and transfer their entitlements and land parcels.