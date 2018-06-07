Farming industry and green campaigners attack environment watchdog









Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



A Defra consultation, which will run for 12 weeks, seeks views on the most effective way for the new body to hold government to account, which would include, as a minimum, the power to issue advisory notices.It asks what further enforcement mechanisms may be necessary. The Environmental Principles and Governance Bill will then be published in draft in the autumn.The new environmental watchdog will be designed to make sure protections will not be weakened as the UK leaves the EU.The body will provide scrutiny and advice, and would be able to hold government to account on environmental legislation.But the CLA, a rural organisation representing farmers and landowners, has criticised the potential watchdog as "adding confusion and complexity" to environmental policy.CLA Director of Policy and Advice Christopher Price said the body could add increased bureaucracy to the system.“We are concerned that what is suggested in this consultation could add significant cost, complexity and bureaucracy to the system and put at risk the better delivery of environmental policy,” Mr Price said.“As we consider the proposals in detail and discuss the issues with officials and ministers, we will be challenging the Government on why it is not looking at a more fundamental consolidation of the many enforcement and reporting agencies currently involved in environmental governance.Mr Price added: “The worst case scenario is that this agency could end up duplicating or confusing existing arrangements for scrutiny and enforcement in Parliament, existing public authorities and the courts.”The watchdog has also come under attack by environmental groups and green campaigners.Mary Creagh MP, Chair of Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), said the watchdog must have "the teeth it needs" to ensure the government keeps its promises on the environment.She said: “For the last 40 years, EU membership has meant we can hold the government’s feet to the fire, on air pollution, water quality and recycling targets. Over a year ago, my Committee called for a new Environmental Protection Act to be in place before we leave the EU to avoid the risk of environmental harm from zombie legislation, no longer monitored, enforced or updated.“The government’s delays and failure to act sadly mean a strong new environmental protection agency will not be ready by March 2019. This is deeply disappointing and my Committee will be pressing for this watchdog to have the teeth it needs to ensure the Prime Minister keeps her promises on the environment and sustainable development.”Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green party, criticised the plan as “lacklustre” with no “meaningful proposals”.“It’s a clear sign that this government’s warm words on the environment are little more than spin,” she said.However, Defra Secretary Michael Gove said the watchdog will create a "strong and objective" voice."We will only achieve our aims by creating a strong and objective voice that champions and enforces environmental standards.This will hold governments to account for delivering their commitments to the natural world," he said.