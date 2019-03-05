Five Cambridgeshire county farms need new tenants

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



More than 995 acres of the council’s 33,000 acres estate – the largest of its kind in England and Wales – are up for grabs and ranging from bare land to root cropping operations.Successful applicants, including first time farmers, will be offered five-year farm business tenancies from October.The farms available for new lettings are in Wicken, Whittlesey, March and Friday Bridge.Prospective tenants will be required to provide a business plan as part of their application to be submitted by Friday 8 March with interviews taking place on 18 and 20 March.Kate Barlow, Principal Surveyor at Cambridgeshire County Council, said the re-lettings represent a 'valuable opportunity' for 'motivated and enthusiastic' first-time farmers to get onto the farming ladder, and those looking to progress to larger holdings.“Last year we received a lot of interest in the four holdings that were available and the standard of applicants was very high,” she said.“We anticipate that interest will remain high this year despite current uncertainties in the agricultural sector and Brexit.”The five county farms available this year are Larkhall & Block Farm, Wicken. A bar land holding approximately 114 acres with a mixture of lime rich loam soil and loamy, sandy soils. This holding is bare land only and therefore does not include any buildings or dwelling.Manor Farm, Whittlesey. An equipped holding comprising 244 acres of predominately silt clay loam soil. Cropping over the last few years includes wheat, sugar beet, rape and potatoes. The holding has general purpose buildings and a three- bedroom bungalow.Red House Farm, March. 167 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil together with a general purpose building and a three-bedroom bungalow.Somerset Farm, Whittlesey. This is the largest acreage of all the holdings this year. A fully equipped holding comprising 379 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil. There are three general purpose buildings and a detached three- bedroom house.Well End Farm, Fridaybridge. 92 acres of predominately silty clay loam soil together with a yard general purpose building and a three-bedroom bungalow.