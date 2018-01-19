Footage released showing potential dangers of auto-steer

A video has been released which seeks to educate people on the potential dangers of auto-steer and overhead power lines.The video, released by contract farming agribusiness Flawborough Farms, shows a tractor crashed into a pylon. The accident happened on 21 August last year.The driver of the tractor, a well-trained and experienced operator, was said to be one of three people who were involved in an accident involving auto-steer and a pylon in 2017.The video states: "Auto-steer is one of the most wonderful ways that farm machinery has progressed in the last 30 years, bringing huge leaps in efficiency and output."It allows the operator to concentrate on the job behind him, leaving the steering to the tractor itself. This is also its Achilles Heel.""As tractors now steer themselves, operators can concentrate on other tasks, which could lead to incidents like ours. One in a million, but it can happen and has happened."The footage says technology might overcome this issue, and warns other people to be safe when using auto-steer.'We can all learn from'The operator of the tractor suffered no lasting effects of the accident, and due to the bad phone signal, no help arrived for 15 minutes."It takes a lot to be honest while others are judging you," Flawborough Farms said in a Facebook post."Make this event something we can all learn from."Facebook user Lee Oakes said: "Any thing that can promote awareness for other farms/operators to be safe is a good thing. Well done to Flawborough Farms."Oliver Stones said: "Similar incident happened in Yorkshire - operator concentrating on the setup of the machine and looking backwards. Well done for promoting the message."The release of the footage follows the start of a safety campaign 'Look Out, Look Up!' which seeks to highlight the dangers of working too close to overhead power lines. One person dies per year in the agricultural industry when working too close to them. Figures also show there were 39 contact incidents in just four weeks during the 2017 harvest period.
