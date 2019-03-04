Funding of £240k for Welsh farmers affected by hot 2018 summer

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Welsh government has made £240,000 available to Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) to give to working farmers still battling the knock-on effects of last year’s prolonged heatwave. All claims will be assessed and distributed by the charity.One-off, fixed payments of £3,000 per household will be available to farmers in Wales who are struggling to meet living costs due to last summer’s prolonged dry spell.Last year was a particularly challenging year for the farming industry and Welsh farmers, across various sectors, were amongst those hardest hit.Malcolm Thomas, RABI chairman, said: “Last summer’s hot weather may seem like a distant memory, but many farmers are still playing catch-up from drought-related issues.“We’re grateful to the Welsh government for making this money available and we are determined to make sure it goes to where it is most needed.”The charity wants to hear from farmers in Wales whose ability to meet living costs has been impacted by the hot, dry summer of 2018. To qualify, over 50% of an applicant’s land must be based in Wales.Mr Thomas added: “I would urge any farmer in Wales who is struggling because of last summer’s testing weather conditions to get in touch. Every call and application will be handled in complete confidence.”To apply for a one-off grant call the dedicated helpline 0808 168 7297. Completed application forms must be received by RABI by 5pm on April 30, 2019.