Fundraising site started to help farmer who lost his hens to fox

The farmer whose business has been ruined by a fox which killed 86 percent of his hens has started an online fundraiser campaign to get his farm back on its feet.A fox destroyed 86 percent of free range egg farmer Dave Herbert's hens on Thursday 11 January.He took to social media to describe how his "dream is over".In a series of tweets detailing the attack, the 40-year-old, who is founder of Welsh free range business Hermit Crab Eggs, said 26 of his hens are now dead, including those in a 'secure' pen.He said his "devastating" tale should help other livestock farmers understand that there is always more to be done with security.But now Mr Herbert has created a campaign to raise funds to help get his business up and running again.He said he would like help to purchase products and livestock to help the "breeding and building process again".'Hope to rebuild'Mr Herbert explained on the fundraiser page: "I was nearly on the verge of giving it all up as I simply couldn't face the heartbreak again, but some amazing people on Twitter have really given me the hope to rebuild."I was very wary about setting up any sort of fundraiser as it's essentially our problem, and so many of you all do amazing things for sick kids, fighting cancer and providing life changing opportunities for those in need."But I have been asked many times if there is a way for folk to help us, so this is it."I'd like us to be able to purchase some electric fencing, heras panels, breeze blocks and a few quality birds to begin the breeding and building process again. "Only this time we will ultimately outfox the fox to be able to keep these little balls of feathers and love in our lives."
