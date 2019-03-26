Grant launched for farmers to tackle floods in Herefordshire

A new grant scheme which aims to reduce the risk of flooding in local rural communities in Herefordshire has opened for farmers.The Natural Flood Management project promotes the use of natural measures to protect communities, and is now open for farmers and landowners to apply.The project, centred around the River Wye and Lugg, will provide funding to develop land and water management techniques.The grant will help to pay for the construction of features such as leaky woody dams and attenuation basins.It also offers a financial contribution for adapting land management practices that help slow the flow of water to downstream communities.Natural Flood Management techniques help reduces the frequency and severity of flooding, with the added benefit of improving water quality, creating new habitats and enhancing biodiversity in the local natural environment.
The grant is available to eligible farmers or landowners wishing to help reduce the risk of flooding to communities near the following watercourses: Bodenham Brooks; Brimfield Brook; Cheaton, Cogwell and Ridgemoor Brooks; Dulas Brook; Norton, Red and Twyford Brooks; Pentaloe Brook; Tedstone Brook.Find out more about the Natural Flood Management Construction Grants Scheme and how to apply online.
The grant is available to eligible farmers or landowners wishing to help reduce the risk of flooding to communities near the following watercourses: Bodenham Brooks; Brimfield Brook; Cheaton, Cogwell and Ridgemoor Brooks; Dulas Brook; Norton, Red and Twyford Brooks; Pentaloe Brook; Tedstone Brook.Find out more about the Natural Flood Management Construction Grants Scheme and how to apply online.