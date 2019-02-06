Grant scheme offers £50,000 for new rural projects

People who live in rural areas across England and Wales have been reminded to apply for the Prince’s Countryside Fund grant scheme which has grants of up to £50,000 available.The grants are available for projects that will provide a long-term positive impact to the individuals and communities they seek to benefit.The funds aim to sustain rural communities, improve the prospects of viability for farm and rural businesses and support aid delivery in an emergency as well as building resilience.Funding is available for projects affecting areas of greatest need in rural England and Wales.To be eligible for a grant the applicant will need to demonstrate that the project is focusing on at least one of these areas:Sustaining Rural Communities
• Projects that deliver assets and services that keep isolated communities together and develop a more sustainable rural economy.• Developing sustainable rural community assets, businesses and services.• Providing advice and new skills and business training that benefit the local economy.Improving the prospects of viability for farm and rural businesses• Projects that will focus on developing stronger, more sustainable farm businesses and other rural enterprises with the aim of halting the decline of the rural economy.• Encouraging local food production and short supply chains and knowledge transfer e.g. farmer networks.• Providing new skills and training for rural, and agricultural benefit.
Supporting Aid Delivery in Emergency and Building Resilience• Projects that support farm businesses, rural businesses and communities to plan for and recover from natural disasters such as flooding or animal disease and build resilience.Applications will be accepted from charities; community interest companies; companies limited by guarantee; not for profit organisations; social enterprises and unincorporated associations.The Prince’s Countryside Fund will not accept applications from individuals, private businesses and other organisations such as local authorities or political groups.The Fund is particularly keen to hear from projects in the north east of England, and from all parts of rural Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but all projects that meet eligibility criteria will be considered.
