Guide and financial package for farmers to help reduce ammonia pollution

The new guide sets out the steps farmers can take to reduce ammonia emissions and help improve air quality, such as using a nutrient management plan to calculate fertiliser application rates.The guide also includes more significant changes to slurry storage, spreading equipment and infrastructure, alongside innovative techniques such as slurry and digestate acidification and separation.The Clean Air Strategy highlights that agriculture is responsible for 88% of UK emissions of ammonia gas.The gas ‘over-fertilises’ natural habitats with nitrogen and combines with other pollutants to produce fine Particulate Matter pollution which is harmful to human health.Defra's Environment Minister, Thérèse Coffey said: "Air pollution is not just an urban issue and with 88% of ammonia emissions coming from farming, the government is taking concerted action."With clear new guidance and financial support we will help farmers across the country to take action, reduce emissions and help improve air quality."In addition to the new guide, Defra is providing a package of financial and technical advice to help farmers reduce their emissions.The department is investing £3 million over the next three years to fund a specialist team of experts who will offer support to farmers on the most effective ways to reduce emissions.It will fund demonstrations of the latest low-emission spreading equipment and one-to-one advice on reducing ammonia emissions which will be available from Catchment Sensitive Farming officers by the end of this year.NFU environment forum chairman, Mark Pope said: "The code contains a variety of measures to reduce ammonia emissions on farm, which in many instances provide multiple benefits to the environment and resource efficiency."Farmers have recognised there is a need to reduce their ammonia emissions and the sector has made improvements with levels dropping by 10% in the past 30 years.Mr Pope added: "However, further reductions are required from the industry in order to meet targets set under the Government’s Clean Air Strategy. We urge Defra to continue to offer farmers guidance on this issue alongside targeted financial support where necessary."