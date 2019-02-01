Hampshire police recover stolen tractor worth £150,000

Hampshire police have recovered a stolen tractor worth up to £150,0000 and are continuing to look for a second tractor.The tractor, a Fendt 720, was stolen from a farm in Sussex, and was recovered in Southampton.The police are still searching for another similar tractor which was stolen from the same farm.The news follows Staffordshire police who managed to retrieve six vintage tractors worth over £100,000 that were stolen last week.And earlier this month, a tractor which was stolen in Essex was recovered by the police before the owner even knew it had been stolen.
Statistics from NFU Mutual shows that the cost of rural theft is at the highest level for four years.
Sussex stolen tractor worth approx £150,000 located and recovered in Southampton. There is 1 more Fendt 720 tractor like this one outstanding, stolen from the same farm which I’m hunting down next! Any info please call 101 and ask for PC 23953. #PlantTheft #TeamWork @NaVCIS_UK pic.twitter.com/iIUwtETu4a— HantsPolRural (@HantsPolRural) January 30, 2019
