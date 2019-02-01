Farminguk
1 February 2019

Hampshire police recover stolen tractor worth £150,000


The stolen tractor was recovered in Southampton (Photo: Hants Rural Police)

Hampshire police have recovered a stolen tractor worth up to £150,0000 and are continuing to look for a second tractor.
The tractor, a Fendt 720, was stolen from a farm in Sussex, and was recovered in Southampton.
The police are still searching for another similar tractor which was stolen from the same farm.
The news follows Staffordshire police who managed to retrieve six vintage tractors worth over £100,000 that were stolen last week.
And earlier this month, a tractor which was stolen in Essex was recovered by the police before the owner even knew it had been stolen.


Statistics from NFU Mutual shows that the cost of rural theft is at the highest level for four years.





