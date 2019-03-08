Farminguk
Hedgerows and boundaries grant an 'excellent opportunity' for farmers


The scheme is only aimed at the restoration of hedges and stone walls

The 2019 hedgerows and boundaries grant scheme offers farmers an 'excellent opportunity' to unlock public funding to help restore neglected hedges and stone walls, according to Strutt & Parker.
Hedges and walls are a valuable part of the country’s heritage, landscape and biodiversity, as well as being important from a management perspective.
The grant scheme, part of the Countryside Stewardship, gives farmers an opportunity to restore boundaries with the payments on offer representing a significant proportion of the actual costs of carrying out the work.
Ryan Lindley, farming consultant at Strutt & Parker, said: “The big change in 2018 was that landowners could apply for a maximum grant of £10,000, when in previous years the limit had been £5,000. This higher limit has been continued in 2019.
“The payment rates remain the same as in 2018, with options including £9.40/m for hedgerow laying, £9.50/m for filling in gaps and £25/m for stonewall restoration.”
The scheme is only aimed at the restoration of hedges and stone walls, so farmers wanting funding to establish a new hedgerow or boundary, including fencing options, are encouraged to make an application under the wider mid- or higher-tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme.


Applications for the Hedgerows and Boundaries Grant Scheme can be made online via the Rural Payments system.
The closing date for applications is 3 May.





