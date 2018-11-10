JCB hands over £31,875 to Royal British Legion poppy appeal

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The company, which hosted Staffordshire’s Poppy Appeal launch at JCB's HQ in Rocester, donated a unique poppy-liveried mini excavator which was then auctioned to kickstart the Centenary appeal.The winning £25,500 bid was made by JCB customer Arnold Plant Hire Limited.In addition, JCB commissioned Stoke-on-Trent ceramics company Valentine Clays to craft 255 bone china poppies – one for each soldier in Uttoxeter, and the surrounding villages who lost their life in The Great War.The limited edition poppies sold out within days and raised a further £6,375 for the Royal British Legion’s appeal which provides lifelong support for the Armed Forces community - serving men and women, veterans, and their families.JCB Director George Bamford presented the £31,875 total to Royal British Legion's Simon O’Leary, and also handed over the keys for the unique mini-excavator to Arnold Plant Hire Managing Director, Philip Oldham.Mr Bamford said: “The British Legion’s theme for the Centenary is ‘Thank You’ and there is no better way of saying our own thank you than helping to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause. Arnold Plant Hire has given very generously and we are sure the unique poppy liveried 16C-1 mini-excavator will be a stunning addition to their JCB fleet.”Mr O'Leary added: "The Royal British Legion would like to thank JCB and all its employees for the wonderful support in this Centenary Year of the Armistice which is marking the sacrifice and contribution of the World War One generation."