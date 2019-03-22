John Deere's new PIN code lock system locks thieves out

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The US machinery giant designed the system to make it impossible to use GreenStar in-cab displays and StarFire satellite receivers if they are stolen.Because of the ‘plug and play’ design, the company's displays and GPS receivers have also become more susceptible to theft compared to some other systems on the market.Until now, they could only be locked and protected mechanically. To increase the level of protection, John Deere has introduced the built-in PIN code lock for both components.The PIN code for the display and the receiver can be entered via the display. If the user forgets the code, they can continue working for a limited period, up to a maximum of 72 hours.After this a Master Unlock Code is required, which can be generated in the StellarSupport online portal. The customer’s MyJohnDeere login grants access to any John Deere component previously registered in their StellarSupport account.The new PIN code locking system is now available for John Deere 4240 and 4640 Universal Displays and the StarFire 6000 receiver.It is bundled with the recent 19-1 software update, which permits the upgrade of these specific displays and receivers.This latest security feature complements the range of precautions already introduced by John Deere this decade to deter thieves.The company’s agricultural tractors sold in the UK, including the 6M, 6R, 7R, 8R and 9R Series models, are fitted as standard with the CESAR Datatag security system, as well as an immobiliser system whereby the key has a transponder unique to each individual tractor.