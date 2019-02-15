John Deere tractors to go under hammer following group's administration

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Euro Auctions has been appointed to dispose of assets owned by Hawk Plant, following the company's administration which was announced on 14 January 2019.The Hawk Group, which is headquartered in Prees, in northwest Shropshire, was well known as one of the biggest independent plant hire companies in the UK.The group was one of the largest independent plant hire companies in the UK, with a turnover of £93.5m in the financial year to the end of December 2017. More than 80 staff lost their jobs at the firm.Special interest is expected in numerous 2016 to 2018 John Deere agricultural tractors and associated trailers, implements and ancillary items, many of which are still in warranty.The inventory will also include excavators, articulated dump trucks, dozers, rollers, telehandlers, backhoes, mini excavators, and other machinery.David Betts, for Euro Auctions, said: “All the equipment going under the hammer has been exceptionally well maintained and we expect interest to be strong.“As with all our sales everything will be sold without reserve which results in competitive bidding.“