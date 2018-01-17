LAMMA 2018: New Holland unveils methane-powered tractor

New Holland has presented its next generation tractor powered by methane, and along with it its vision for a sustainable future of agriculture.New Holland's latest development in its vision for the sustainable future of farming at the LAMMA Show is a methane powered concept tractor.The machinery giant said it imagines the farm of the future as being completely energy independent, and that such a self-sufficient future is achievable today.Operating costs are reduced by 30% and it produces only 20% of the pollution emissions compared a conventional diesel-powered tractor.Biomethane as a sustainable fuel is particularly well suited to farms, as they have the raw materials and the space to house a biodigester to produce the gas. The biodigester is fed with specifically grown energy crops, animal waste, food waste or crop residues. It can use waste collected from food factories, supermarkets and restaurants in addition to the materials gathered at the farm.The biogas produced in the biodigester is transferred to a refining station where it is transformed into fuel-grade methane to power the farm’s vehicles and machinery. 'Efficient technology'The methane can also be used to fuel a generator to produce electricity that can be used on the farm with any extra fed into the electricity grid to power local communities.The by-products of biodigestion can be used as natural fertilisers on the farm’s fields.Carlo Lambro, New Holland Agriculture Brand President, commented: “The new methane powered concept tractor is the latest development in New Holland’s pursuit of sustainable and efficient technology through innovation.“Its groundbreaking engine delivers the same performance and has the same durability as its standard equivalent, but with much lower running costs.“It combines alternative fuels and advanced agricultural technology to create a vital link that closes the loop in the Energy Independent Farm™’s virtuous cycle by running on the energy produced from the land and waste products.”
