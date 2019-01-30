Lamb is meat of choice for environmentally conscious millennials, group says

As the end of Veganuary comes close, sheep farmers are reminding consumers of the dietary and environmental benefits of locally produced lamb.The National Sheep Association (NSA) has reiterated the benefits of British lamb as the month-long vegan campaign, ‘Veganuary’, comes to an end.Lamb producers have spent much of January responding to queries and giving interviews on why sheep reared in Britain are beneficial for the environment and why consuming British sheepmeat is one of the most sustainable options for the country.NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker said: “It is likely that some may be thinking harder about their food choices and the effect on the environment. For those who love meat but want to be sure they are doing the right thing then British lamb and mutton is surely the meat of choice. It’s extensively reared and ticks the good welfare box.“It is reared mainly or wholly on grass and is packed with protein, vitamins and Omega-3 oils; it keeps our grasslands green, and attractive; it provides habitats for mammals, birds and insects; and the grass and soil they run on is a massive carbon store combatting climate change.”NSA is further promoting the concept of eating lamb at least once a week amid a decline in lamb consumption, particularly in younger age groups.
Consumers over the age of 55 still make up the lion's share of the lamb market, according to figures released in 2017.The startling figures encouraged the sector to launch Love Lamb Week last year, which saw young farmers show to the public why lamb must be on plates all year round.Mr Stocker added: “It is extremely concerning to see how little space is given to lamb in many major supermarkets. It’s ironic given that many young people are passionate about the environment and animal welfare that they don’t make the link between these interests and choosing British lamb as a meat of choice.“I’d encourage consumers to try to fit even a small amount of lamb into their menus once a week. For the environmentally conscious millennial wanting to do the right thing then it would be hard to think of anything better than to choose a small but delicious cut of British lamb just once a week.“The versatility and the range of menu choices will leave your conscience feeling good,” he said.
