Lancashire dairy completes £3.5m investment to increase milk processing

The substantial investment undertaken by Lancashire Farm Dairies has increased capacity and capability in terms of milk intake, processing, filling and storage.The Rochdale-based dairy's new 70,000 sq ft plant, which is now in operation, will increase the amount of milk the company can process by 100%.It comes off the back of a successful 2018, which saw the company become the first UK yogurt producer to use free range milk in all of its yogurt products.And in line with its Grazing Guarantee, the company's network of local farms will continue supplying the free range milk required by the plant.Jack Morrison, brand manager at Lancashire Farm Dairies, said the company is becoming a 'key market player'.“During a time of growth, the company has seen a boost in sales with initial figures showing a rise of 20% since the free range products hit shelves at the start of 2018,” he said.The dairy has been producing yogurt with locally sourced milk for over 30 years. Over the past three years, the company and brand has grown by 96%.