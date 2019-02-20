Lancashire farmer honoured at NFU Conference

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Launched last year, the Meurig Raymond Award – named after the NFU’s former President - has been presented to NFU North West member John Alpe.He was presented the award on Tuesday (19 February) at the NFU Conference dinner held at the ICC, Birmingham.The livestock farmer from Clitheroe was selected for his work in engaging with schools to raise the profile of food and farming.Mr Alpe, a supporter of the NFU’s education team, is an ambassador for the union's Farmvention initiative and encourages farmers nationwide to get behind the campaign.He also sits on the organic forum and national dairy board, supports campaigning events and promotes farmers' interests with a wide range of stakeholders.He said: “It’s a complete shock to be presented with the award but I am thrilled as the NFU is a great organisation to be a part of.“Whatever you get involved in as a member of the NFU there are plenty of opportunities if you’re prepared to put the time in and you meet some fantastic people.”John Alpe, representing the NFU North West region, was selected from eight nominees drawn from each of the NFU’s seven English regions and NFU Cymru. The other nominees were: Sarah Tomlinson (East Midlands), Louis Baugh (East Anglia), Mervyn Mullard (West Midlands), Tom Hulme (South East), David Chugg (South West), Rob Lewis (Wales), Rachel Hallos (North East).