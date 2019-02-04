Leeds resident wakes up to find 20 sheep in garden

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



In a Facebook post dating February 2nd for the Leeds East area, West Yorkshire Police officers reported 'someone looking sheepish' in a garden.The post read: “A call came into the Police to say someone was looking sheepish in their garden.”“We don’t just catch the bad guys and help vulnerable people/victims, we also help animals get back to where they should be.“You don't get this in a normal job,” the police added.The police said the sheep were sent back to the rightful owner 'safe and well'.