4 February 2019

Leeds resident wakes up to find 20 sheep in garden


A call came into the police to say someone was 'looking sheepish' in their garden (Photo: West Yorkshire Police - Leeds East/Facebook)

Police helped a concerned Leeds resident who woke up to find more than 20 sheep in their garden.
In a Facebook post dating February 2nd for the Leeds East area, West Yorkshire Police officers reported 'someone looking sheepish' in a garden.
The post read: “A call came into the Police to say someone was looking sheepish in their garden.”
“We don’t just catch the bad guys and help vulnerable people/victims, we also help animals get back to where they should be.
“You don't get this in a normal job,” the police added.
The police said the sheep were sent back to the rightful owner 'safe and well'.





Trending Now