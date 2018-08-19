Light aircraft to use mapping technology to stop illegal farm water abstraction

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The East Midlands is the first area in the country to use the technology collected by light aircraft to put a stop to the illegal practice.The Environment Agency said the needs of farmers and other businesses "must be balanced" with those of wildlife and other water users.93 abstraction licences in the East Midlands have had restrictions placed on them in the last few weeks to reduce abstractions.16 licence holders have been told to cease abstracting completely, the Environment Agency confirmed.To ensure abstractors are complying with the new restrictions, Environment Officers will be carrying out patrols throughout the East Midlands to check that abstractors keep within the conditions of their licence and do not cause harm to the environment.Steve Lawrie, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency said: "We are working to be flexible where possible and allow abstraction where it will not cause harm to the environment or impact other river users."As the hot, dry weather continues we are urging everyone to use water wisely to help protect the environment and prevent the need for further water restrictions."The announcement follows news of Anglian Water putting in place an agreement to "share" more water with farmers on the River Nene to allow them to take extra water for their crops.The water company has just finalised an agreement with the Environment Agency, meaning they will take less water from the river to use for drinking water, which in turn will allow local farmers to use more water to irrigate their crops.20 million litres of water a day – equivalent to the domestic use of 150,000 customers – will be available for local farmers to use from the south and east of Peterborough over to the north of Cambridge.The agreement is currently in place for the next two weeks and is the second arrangement of its kind for Anglian Water this year, with the first taking place earlier in July.Just 28mm of rain fell across the East of England during July, around half the amount expected for this time of year, leaving local farmers hard hit, and facing parched crops and depleted yields this harvest time.Nick Walters, Ground and Surface Water Manager for Anglian Water said: “Agriculture makes up a huge part of our local economy and water is a vital part of supporting that."We know local farmers are concerned about their crops this year, which is why we’re redirecting this precious resource to areas that need it most."