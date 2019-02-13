Loss of UK's protected foods after Brexit 'completely untrue', Defra says

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



There has been coverage inover the weekend about the fate of Geographical Indications (GIs) – schemes that legally protect the names of regional speciality foods – should the UK leave the EU with 'no deal'.Food producers in the EU can currently protect the names of their products under GI regulations put in place by the EU.From Gloucester Old Spot to Scotch Whisky, there are currently over 80 GIs in the UK.Despite concerns that the UK will lose GI protection, Defra said that all UK GIs, and their unique heritage, will be protected in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit.However, no decisions have yet been made on how a UK GI system would work.A Defra spokesperson said: “It is completely untrue to say GI protections will be lost when we leave the EU. We’ve already set out how our schemes will work here and been clear existing UK products registered under EU GI schemes, from Scotch Whisky to Stornoway Black Pudding, will automatically get UK GI status.“GIs are very important to the UK, both culturally and economically and by safeguarding GI status we will ensure that these brands, and the areas they evoke and represent, will maintain their global appeal.”Defra said it will establish specific GI Schemes to protect UK product in the future.