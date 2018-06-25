MPs and farmers to attend reception outlining importance of food production

Hundreds of MPs and farmers will attend the NFU Summer Reception in the House of Commons today, with the importance of food production at the top of the agenda.The NFU Summer Reception, which will see the Defra Secretary Michael Gove deliver a keynote speech, will bring together MPs and farmers.NFU President Minette Batters said she hopes the event will make the case for the importance of producing more British food post-Brexit.She said it is a "pivotal time" for farmers as it has "never been so important" to underline the value of British food and farming.The event follows the government's 'Health & Harmony' consultation on the future of the farming sector, for which it received more than 44,000 responses. It is considered the biggest government consultation on farming since 1947.
Farmers, along with those in the wider industry, shared their views on everything from the support the government gives to farmers to the broader direction of policy post-Brexit when it comes to the natural world.The consultation is seen as a once in a generation chance to ensure farming’s voice is heard as the UK government shapes future agriculture policy.The upcoming Agriculture Bill, to be published by the end of July, is also a key moment for the agricultural industry this year.The Bill will be a landmark piece of legislation that will transform UK farming and environmental protections.'Quality, safe, traceable'Mrs Batters will use today's meeting to reiterate the union's "strong belief" that every person in the UK has a right to have access "quality, safe and traceable" British food.“The fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and cereals farmers produce go into the UK’s biggest manufacturing sector – food and drink –which is contributing £112 billion to our economy and underpins nearly 4 million jobs. British farming’s vital role in this cannot be ignored,” she said.
“British farming’s offer doesn’t stop there; it stretches across 70% of the nation’s iconic countryside, caring for the natural environment and providing habitats for wildlife. Farmers really are the original friends of the earth. “With such a good story to tell on behalf of Britain’s food and farming industry, this event will be yet another opportunity for us to get these important messages across to Government.”The NFU President will also meet with Prime Minister Theresa May tomorrow (26 June) to raise the importance of the food and farming sector to the country.The Prime Minister has previously acknowledged that the government will deliver a policy that will work for the whole farming industry post-Brexit.