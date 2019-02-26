Major beef processing company launches vegan burger

A beef processing company which works with 35,000 farmers has launched a vegan burger to appeal to 'meat reducers and non-meat eaters'.ABP Food Group, which supplies 60 retailers and food service companies, has launched its first plant-based meat-free brand for distribution in the UK.The new brand is being called 'Equals' and will be available to consumers in Asda stores this week.The first product to launch is a two-quarter pounder meat-free burger pack which is made from a mix of seasoned pea and soy proteins.Darren Jones, Commercial Director for ABP UK, said the company is 'very excited' to launch its first meat-free product.“Our core business is and will remain in beef but we recognise the growing demand for products that fit a flexitarian and meat-free lifestyle,” he said.
“As a business, we have long invested in the understanding market and consumer trends and we have a keen interest in exploring opportunities that provide consumers with choice.”The Equals brand launch is being supported by a £250,000 instore marketing and social media campaign, and plans to extend listings to other retailers and food service providers over the coming months.ABP first entered the meat-free category in 2011, and employs over 100 people at its meat-free processing facility in Liverpool.According to research, there is a growing demand for meat-free alternatives from consumers, with 68 per cent of 18-24-year-olds drawn to a vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian diet.The move by ABP follows Sainsbury's creating its first 'meat-alternative section' to be placed in the meat, fish and poultry aisles in an attempt to capitalise on the vegan market.
