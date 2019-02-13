Man charged with murdering Polish farm worker at Dorset farm

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



On 28 September, Dorset Police received a report that Polish national Marcin Tameczka, 25, had sustained serious injuries following an incident at Hanford Farm, near Blandford.He was later pronounced dead at the scene.An initial post mortem examination carried out on the evening of Saturday 29 September indicated the cause of death as blunt force trauma.Matthew Cradock, 26, from Shaftesbury, has been charged with murder. He appeared before Weymouth magistrates last week and is due at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday (12 February).Detective Chief Inspector Richard Dixey said: “Following a thorough investigation and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a charge of murder has been authorised.“Family liaison officers have updated Marcin’s family and will continue to provide support.“It is also important to stress that – as is typical in such circumstances – it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further ahead of the court process. It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.”