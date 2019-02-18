Man left with burns after fire rips through farm

A man has been left with burns and smoke inhalation after a fire tore through a farm in Moray, Scotland.Firefighters arrived at Rhynagarrie Farm near Aberlour at approximately 1.40pm on Sunday (17 February).It is understood that two farm buildings with several bales of hay inside had caught fire.The spokesman said: “One person was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, so the ambulance service was called”.The cause of the fire is not yet known and fire investigation officers will be visiting the scene on Monday (18 February).The incident follows news of BBC radio DJ Sara Cox thanking the fire service for coming to the aid of her father after his farm was set alight by arsonists.
It is understood a group of youths set fire to haylage outside the farm.And in December, a farming family made a public plea for funds to rebuild their farm after losing it to a huge blaze.The Burkinshaws, who live near Choppington, Northumberland, lost their farm to a “devastating” fire on 15 December.
It is understood a group of youths set fire to haylage outside the farm.And in December, a farming family made a public plea for funds to rebuild their farm after losing it to a huge blaze.The Burkinshaws, who live near Choppington, Northumberland, lost their farm to a “devastating” fire on 15 December.