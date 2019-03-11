Man suffers serious injuries after livestock incident

A 59-year-old man who was airlifted to hospital on Friday has suffered serious injuries after being injured by livestock.The incident happened on a farm in the Maud area of Aberdeenshire on Friday morning (8 March).Police Scotland were called to the scene at 7.14am, and confirmed that the man had suffered serious injuries.A spokesman said: “We were called to a field in Maud at 7.14am this morning, after reports that a man was injured by one of the animals.“He was airlifted to hospital and is in a stable condition.”Firefighters were also in attendance. A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “We are aware of an incident at a farm in Maud. We are currently liaising with Police Scotland.”
The incident follows the launch of a new safety campaign which aims to reduce on-farm deaths and injuries by 50 percent by 2023.According to the NFU, around 6 people are killed every year due to livestock related injuries, with cattle being the primary culprit.Last year, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) announced its latest annual fatal injuries in its agriculture report 2017/2018, calling the figures 'appalling'.29 fatal injuries to agricultural workers were recorded in the report and the sector continues to account for a large share of the annual fatality count (20%).
