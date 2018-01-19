Manchester United and machinery giant Yanmar unveil co-branded tractor

Manchester United and Japanese machinery giant Yanmar have unveiled their new co-branded tractor. Yanmar, Manchester United’s Global Partner, installed its new YT359 tractor at the beginning of the 2017/18 season to help the club’s grounds team keep pitches in tip top condition.The Japanese giant became Manchester United’s global partner in 2012, and has contributed to the development of agriculture across the world. The company is also famous for its development of diesel engines.Its new addition to the YT Series offers an advanced designed and sturdy functionality, which the football club called "perfect" for its grounds team.To further promote the partnership, Yanmar have launched a promotional video of the tractor on its global website. The video highlights its key product attributes by using contents captured at Old Trafford and Aon Training Complex.United group managing director Richard Arnold commented: “The agricultural machinery produced by Yanmar is some of the best in its field, allowing us to concentrate on producing award winning pitches, year after year.“The inclusion of Yanmar’s latest tractor model within the fleet of machinery used by our grounds team demonstrates how our commercial partnerships support our on the pitch activities.”
Yanmar’s executive officer Hiromi Kubota added: “I am very proud that Yanmar's tractor is being used for pitch maintenance towards supporting the team’s performance.“We have continued to support football culture because football can go beyond borders and race, and offers a way to share values that are important to us, such as "challenge", "teamwork" and "excitement", with people all over the world.”