28 January 2019 01:31:17 |Agri Safety and Rural Crime,News,Sheep

Men arrested at 'horrific' slaughterhouse producing illegal 'smokies'


The sale of 'smokies' is illegal in many European countries (Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Two men have been arrested at a 'horrific' slaughterhouse involved in the production of the West African delicacy 'smokies'.
Dyfed-Powys Police arrested the two men at a Pembrokeshire slaughterhouse on January 21.
Approximately 15 sheep were found at the site, with the police force calling the conditions 'horrific'.
Smokies are a West African delicacy. In the UK, they are often made from illegally butchered sheep where the skin of the animal is left on and blow-torched, and the spine is not removed, in contravention of UK and EU law.
A spokesman for Pembrokeshire county council said: “The individuals arrested have been released pending ongoing enquiries.


“Investigations are underway relating to a range of potential offences under food safety, animal by-products, and animal welfare legislation.
‘Smokies’ are a processed sheep product which are considered to be a delicacy by some ethnic communities.
“They cannot be legally produced and the sheep are always slaughtered, processed, distributed and sold illegally on the black market, typically in urban areas with large ethnic communities.”





