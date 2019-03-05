Men arrested on suspicion of stealing tractors worth over £100k

Four arrests have been made in early morning raids across Leicestershire and Warwickshire in connection with a number of tractors stolen earlier this year.Detectives and officers from Staffordshire Police executed a number of warrants and arrested four men on 28 February.Warrants were executed at three addresses in Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Walsall following an investigation after six tractors worth over £100,000 were stolen.The incident took place on a farm in Yoxall, East Staffordshire some time between 4pm on Friday 18 January and midday on Sunday 20 January. Following a search at a farm near Stapleton in Leicestershire, two types of plant equipment, believed to have been stolen from Coven in 2017, and a trailer believed to have been stolen from Nottinghamshire in 2013, were seized. A 36-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of burglary, a 22-year-old man from Walsall and a 44-year-old man from Warwickshire were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and a 32-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.Data from rural insurer NFU Mutual shows that rural crime cost the UK £44.5m in 2017.
