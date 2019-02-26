More than 200 sheep die after lorry overturns in Scotland

Over 200 sheep have died after a livestock lorry transporting them overturned on the A76 in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.The crash happened on the A76 between Sanquhar and Thornhill on Monday evening (25 February).The driver of the HGV - a 27-year-old man from Carlisle - suffered minor injuries.The police are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.Nithsdale Police posted a short statement on Twitter regarding the accident."We are appealing for witnesses following an RTC which closed the #A76 overnight. Crash happened around 10:50 PM last night (Monday 25th) near to Enterkinfoot, south of Mennock. The driver received minor injuries, however over 200 sheep onboard died. Road now open."
The accident follows firefighters rescuing 39 cattle from an overturned articulated lorry in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.And in November 2018, a lorry carrying 600 live turkeys overturned in Norfolk causing significant delays and leaving oil spillage.
