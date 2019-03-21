Morrisons commits to Arla's new milk standards

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Retailers signing up to the co-operative's new programme will commit to supporting standards across its entire Arla milk supply.The move means approximately 200 farmers will be directly supported by Morrisons to deliver across the eight farm business areas identified in the 360 programme which aims to make a fairer supply chain.The standards' areas are: Animal health, people, environment and natural resources, community, economic reinvestment and resilience and research and eevelopment to lead the dairy agenda.The move means that farmers aligned with the retailer will transition to the Arla UK 360 standards in the coming months with a target to have reached these by October 2019.In aligning behind one standard in farming, the dairy co-operative believes this will enable 'flexibility' for farmers and retailers to partner on solving challenges within the industry.Graham Wilkinson, Agriculture Director at Arla Foods UK, said the move by Morrisons to support the programme is 'hugely significant'.