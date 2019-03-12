Morrisons selling family packs of British meat for £10

Retailer Morrisons is selling a family packet of British meat, containing sausages, mince, a pork loin joint and diced beef, for just £10.The packet, which weighs 2.13kg, contains a variety of different meats produced by British farmers.For £10, consumers will be able to taste eight of Morrisons' 'The Best' Pork Sausages, 450g of diced beef, 420g of steak mince and a 800g pork loin joint.It is enough to make 14 meals, according to the supermarket, making it an ideal option for families.The launch comes as National Butcher’s Week (11-17 March) gets underway, with Morrisons' offer ending on Sunday 17 March.Matthew Slater, Morrisons Meat Buyer said: “Customers have told us it’s important that we make British meat affordable.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer a pack which can be used to make a whole host of meals for a family, including bolognese, roast pork, bangers and mash and casseroles.”The launch follows news of new statistics showing no reduction in sales of meat and poultry in the 12 weeks up to 27 January 2019 despite a heavy media focus on Veganuary.
