Murder probe launched as farmer dies after being hit by Land Rover

Christopher Gadd, 48, had been walking with his brother, Paul, in the car park when he was struck by a blue Land Rover Freelander.He died outside the Sainsbury's store in Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly, Wales.Paul Gadd toldthat his brother had a disagreement with someone over a parking space.Police were called to the scene of the incident at approximately 4.00pm on Monday 4 March.A murder investigation has now been launched by Gwent Police.A 21-year-old man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.The two brothers lived together on their family farm, two miles from the Sainsbury's store.