New Area Sales Manager for leading tractor maker

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Chris Hughes has joined the Argo Tractors operation with several years of technical and sales experience gained at leading dealerships and says he relishes the fresh challenges that come with representing a manufacturer.“I’ve been a workshop technician and service manager, and worked as a dealer salesman, so I’ve a good understanding of the trade from a dealer’s point of view,” he says.“That will help me in my new role, representing Argo Tractors in support of the management and sales staff at our franchised dealers.”Having been brought up on a mixed livestock farm, Chris also has practical experience of day-to-day farming and a clear understanding of tractors and machinery, and the key features and benefits that best suit different farms and other rural enterprises.That will be invaluable in his role helping dealers identify the best products in the Argo Tractors range for individual customers, in terms of size, power, features and specification, and liaising with the Argo Finance team in structuring the best financing options for buyers.His home in Knighton, Powys on the Herefordshire and Shropshire border places Chris at the heart of a territory that extends throughout Wales, across to the M6 motorway, and as far north as Carlisle in Cumbria.Adrian Winnett, managing director for Argo Tractors in the UK and Ireland said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris as our Wales and west of England area sales manager.“He joins our expanding team with valuable experience of practical farming, as well as technical issues and sales, as we make significant investment in resources to help develop our share of the tractor market.”Chris Hughes adds: “Working for a manufacturer has always appealed to me and as I’ve learned more about Argo Tractors and its Landini and McCormick products I’ve been very impressed.“It’s a very strong product range with a good mix of models from compacts for yard scraping and groundscare applications to stock and arable farm tractors up to 310hp, specialist orchard machines and even steel-track crawlers,” he points out. “It’s a fantastic range to be selling.”In his spare time, Chris enjoys restoring old tractors and is a member of the local bowling team; and this summer he has his wedding to enjoy, when he plans to arrive for the event on a shiny new tractor.