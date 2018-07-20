New augmented reality app to reinforce farm safety message





AR is a growing field of technology where real life is modified and enhanced by computer-generated sights and sounds.It differs from its entirely computer-generated sibling Virtual Reality (VR) in that AR offers a live view of the physical environment, with elements that have been ‘augmented’ by overlaid computer-generated information.The user can point their device’s camera at something that the app recognises, and it will generate a 3D animation or video superimposed over whatever is on the camera’s screen. The effect makes the computer-generated item appear like it’s really there.The Farm Safety Foundation has worked with Warwickshire-based Exhibit Interactive to create a farm safety learning tool suitable for learners of all abilities and ages.The new tool will help reinforce in an interactive way the life-saving and life-changing work the Farm Safety Foundation do.The training involves a CSI style face-to-face interactive session recreating four common farm accident scenes from a choice of eight.Students have 20 minutes at each scene to work out what has happened, what they can practically do to help the victim and consider how they would prevent this accident from happening to them in the future.For a generation raised on interactive technologies, bringing AR into learning can help encourage active engagement and contribute to delivering the farm safety message.The app 'Yellow Wellies AR Experience' is available for free to install from the App Store and Google Play.