New bale stickers and gate banners highlight role of Welsh farming

New bale stickers and gate banners will be handed out to highlight Welsh farmers' role in providing food and enhancing the environment.The major routes to the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd will be lined with NFU Cymru’s campaign message, thanks to colourful gate banners and eye-catching bale stickers.The union aims to highlight the important contributions that Welsh farmers make to producing the nation’s food, caring for the environment and providing the backdrop for scenery that attracts millions of tourists every year.The new bale stickers feature three simple messages – We Are Feeding a Nation, We Are Enhancing the Environment and finally We Are Supporting Tourism.The gate banners, which feature the same messages, also feature pictures of the food Welsh farmers produce, the environment enhanced by farmers, and one of the many Welsh mountains that tourists come to climb each year.
John Davies, NFU Cymru President said: “As Welsh farmers we produce the nation’s food, we care for, and enhance, our environment and we support the Welsh tourism industry – this is something to be extremely proud of.“With Brexit looming, it is a vital time for our industry and we need farmers to be loud and proud about the work they do – these new bale stickers and gate banners are the perfect way for Welsh farmers to tell everyone about the important role they play for Wales.”The new design of this year’s stickers and banners stand out along Wales’ roadsides, and the routes to Builth Wells are lined to remind those travelling to the Royal Welsh Show how vital farmers are to the economy.Mr Davies added: “We want to show everyone just how much work Welsh farmers do to put food on the tables of every home in the country, to look after the environment and to support the tourism industry as part of our daily work.”NFU Cymru is asking social media users to help spread the We Are Welsh Farming message by sharing pictures of branded bale stickers and gate banners that they see out on the roads leading to the Royal Welsh Showground and across Wales.