New fund seeks 'large-scale projects' to boost Scottish wildlife

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has issued a call for ambitious ideas to improve habitats, safeguard species and encourage increased access to nature.Up to £2 million will be available through the two-year Biodiversity Challenge Fund, which was announced in the Scottish government’s programme last year.The first year of the fund is now open, with up to £1 million of investment available in 2019/20.The funding will support large-scale projects that aim to deliver rapid change on the ground to increase the health and resilience of the natural environment.SNH is particularly seeking innovative ideas that will help the most at-risk habitats and species, including mammals and birds, connect existing nature reserves and protected areas and tackle invasive species.Environment Secretary, Roseanna Cunningham launched the fund at SNH’s Loch Leven National Nature Reserve, where she joined volunteers planting native broadleaf trees to attract red squirrels.Those interested should complete an Expression of Interest (EoI) form and return it by email BCF@nature.scot. Closing date for applications is 5 April 2019.