New statistics show effect Brexit uncertainty has on farmer confidence

The latest member survey from the NFU of 732 farmers and growers across the country shows that mid-term confidence has hit an all-time low, since the survey began in 2010.Short-term confidence has turned negative, dropping by 19 points, reaching its lowest level since April 2016.Twenty-one percent of farmers are intending to decrease investment over the next 12 months as a result of Brexit, the survey shows.NFU President Minette Batters said the results paint a “stark picture” of the extent Brexit uncertainty is having on farming businesses.She said: “The unknowns of our future, from what the trading environment will look like or how farms will have access to a workforce from outside the UK, is making it almost impossible for any food-producing business to plan properly.“Confidence to invest is crucial if we are to continue to serve the country in this way because farming is a long-term business. There will be British farmers out there lambing now with no guarantee about what market they will be selling into in three months’ time, let alone a year or two down the line.”With 70% of British agricultural exports sent to the EU, farmers see this market as being important for the industry. The NFU continues to call for free and frictionless trade in any Brexit agreement.Mrs Batters added: “The NFU has been very clear that the UK must avoid a no-deal Brexit, with its effects so clear to us all. An effective trade embargo for exports of animal and animal products, and the very real potential of the government unilaterally lowering import tariffs that could see imports of food produced to lower standards than our own, are just two reasons why I have been clear that a no-deal Brexit could be catastrophic for our nation’s farmers.”