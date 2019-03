Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



'Sheepmeat' is not included within Schedule One of the Agriculture Bill, however most other agri products are included.The sheep sector has raised concerns that the meat's omission could result in other countries able to import to the UK produced to lower environmental and welfare standards than UK sheep farmers are currently working to.The National Sheep Association (NSA) has called the move 'unacceptable' and has now contacted MPs and Lords for an explanation.The organisation had written to the recently departed farming minister George Eustice, before his resignation , to request an explanation as to why sheepmeat has been missed from this schedule, and to demand this is rectified. NSA will further write to the new Minister once they are appointed.NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker said: “NSA has assessed all proposed amendments to the Agriculture Bill, with three key focuses: ensuring standards for imported food reach equivalent standards to UK food production; ensuring funding commitments to agriculture and as far as possible to active farmers; and keeping food production at the heart of the Bill.“The Agriculture Bill could provide a real opportunity to develop and strengthen UK sheep farming, but it is essential MPs understand and respect the needs of the industry, and by supporting these values they can help to do that.”The bill, announced in September 2018 , encourages the industry to deliver a cleaner environment after nearly half a century under EU rules.It sets out how farmers and land managers will in future be paid for “public goods”, such as better air and water quality and improved soil health.