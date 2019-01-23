Over £100,000 worth of tractors stolen from Staffordshire farm

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Officers from Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the tractors were stolen from a farm in Yoxall, East Staffordshire.Sometime between 4pm on Friday 18 January and midday on Sunday 20 January, thieves forced their way into an outbuilding and took six vintage tractors.It is believed that they used a low loader to transport the vehicles.They are described as:• A green John Deere 4650 tractor with a cab. Manufactured around the late 1990s.• A red Massey Fergusson 230 Tractor, manufactured in about 1980.• A Massey Fergusson telehandler.• A red Massey Fergusson 135 tractor, in pristine condition with original tyres, manufactured around 1980.• A red Massey Fergusson 342 tractor with a cab, in pristine condition with original tyres.• A red Porsche diesel tractor, manufactured in about 1970.DS Craig Wagstaff from Staffordshire Police said: "The investigation is on-going and we are appealing for anyone in the Yoxall area who saw anything suspicious or anyone who may have information about the theft to come forward and speak to officers."The tractors taken are very distinctive, and we hope that by sharing these photos it will remind any members of the public who may have seen them being moved."